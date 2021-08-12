Richard Lee Perry, Jr.
GLADEWATER Richard Lee Perry, Jr. was born on June 16, 1933 in Gladewater, Texas to Richard Lee Perry, Sr. and Ocie Marie (Fountain) Perry. After attending Kilgore College and then graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University at the age of 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and got sent to Germany in 1954, where he would later say he spent the best two years of his life. It was there that he bought a car with $300 cash and drove it all around Europe, but the greatest of his adventures was meeting his future wife, Sieglinde Steinsdorfer, who worked in the home of one of his sergeants. They married in 1956 and moved to Gladewater, where their daughter Linda was born in 1959, remaining there until Sieglinde's death in 2019.
Richard was known for being generous, hardworking, and an easygoing conversationalist with all who met him. He was an extremely patient man, evidenced by the fact that he taught his wife, his daughter, and his grandson how to drive a car. He was always proud to say that he never missed a day in the 35 years he worked for Eastman Kodak, during which he also managed to run a laundromat with his wife. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his grandson Justin, going to garage sales and trade days (he could never pass up a good deal!), and relaxing at the lake. To the end of his life, he always seemed to have a smile on his face as he made his rounds around town and never hesitated to give a compliment. He had an undeniable sweet tooth as well to match his sweet demeanor!
He is preceded in death by his wife Sieglinde and son-in-law, Greg Pelham, and is survived by his daughter Linda Pelham, grandson Justin Pelham and his wife Kelsey, and great-grandchildren Ellie and Ian Pelham.
