Richard Norman Thomas
LONGVIEW — Richard Norman Thomas was born on January 23,1930 in New Boston, Texas to William and Susie Garrett Thomas.
He graduated from James Bowie High School in 1948 and from East Texas Baptist College in 1958. He was a veteran of the Korean War from 1954 to 1956.
He married Martha Ann Routh in 1959, who proceeded him in death on November 17, 2016. Norman was also preceded in death by two sisters and seven brothers.
Norman retired from Magneto Sales in Kilgore, Texas in June 1994. He was a member of Camille Acres Baptist Church and a member of Gideons International.
Norman is survived by one son, Paul David Thomas of Longview, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral service will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Rosewood Park.
