Richard Norman Thomas
LONGVIEW — Richard Norman Thomas was born on January 23,1930 in New Boston, Texas to William and Susie Garrett Thomas.
He graduated from James Bowie High School in 1948 and from East Texas Baptist College in 1958. He was a veteran of the Korean War from 1954 to 1956.
He married Martha Ann Routh in 1959, who proceeded him in death on November 17, 2016. Norman was also preceded in death by two sisters and seven brothers.
Norman retired from Magneto Sales in Kilgore, Texas in June 1994. He was a member of Camille Acres Baptist Church and a member of Gideons International.
Norman is survived by one son, Paul David Thomas of Longview, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral service will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Rosewood Park.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- New COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above threshold
- Ex-East Texas teacher indicted on charge of improper relationship with student
- Longview businesses prepare for increased virus-related restrictions
- ET Football: PREVIEW: Longview vs. Denton Ryan
- ET Football: Lobos prep for No. 1 Denton Ryan
- COVID-19 cases in Gregg County rise by almost 200
- Longview pharmacies, Diagnostic Clinic to get COVID-19 vaccines
- Louisiana woman dies in crash near Hallsville
- Longview hospitals administer COVID-19 vaccines to first responders
- Martin Midstream of Kilgore set for leadership change
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.