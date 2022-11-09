Richard Steven Player
KILGORE — Richard Steven “Steve” Player passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, in Dallas, TX, at the age of 64. Steve was born to Bobby and Violet Player, and grew up in Liberty City, along with brothers Ray and Mike. Steve attended Sabine High School along with his brothers, where their father Bobby also taught and coached for more than 31 years. A graduate of the 1976 class, while at Sabine he was an Eagle Scout, class president, two-time state tennis semifinalist, all-district football player and team captain his senior year, FFA member, and valedictorian of his class. Growing up Steve and his family attended First Baptist Church of Liberty City where he was active in the youth choir and vacation bible school.
Following Sabine, Steve attended Kilgore College, where he made the Dean’s List, was again elected class president, and served as a manager for the famous Kilgore Rangerettes.
From there Steve transferred to University of North Texas where he completed the trifecta by being elected as student body president his senior year. While at UNT he was also active in Theta Chi fraternity, the rugby club, the University Democrats, and numerous other campus endeavors.
After earning his BBA, Steve joined the Dallas office of global accounting firm Arthur Andersen, quickly becoming a leading expert in the field of financial forecasting. Steve spent 20 years at Arthur Andersen, where he founded and served as Managing Partner of the Advanced Cost Management team, before leaving in 2001 to start his own firm. Steve’s pioneering work on rolling forecasts and performance management led to him becoming a much sought-after public speaker with business engagements around the world. He would eventually publish seven books on the subject.
In additional to his professional accolades, Steve had many civic accomplishments. He was an ardent supporter of the Shakespeare Festival of Dallas, including a stint as board president. Steve became a scoutmaster for Troop 730 where he helped dozens of boys earn their Eagle Scout rank. And from 1998-2001 he used his managerial acumen to lead his son’s baseball teams to multiple championships in the Spring Valley Athletic Association summer leagues.
A long-time member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, after moving to Dallas in the 1980’s, Steve and others founded the Grass Roots Class, immediately forming lasting friendships that he cherished greatly for the rest of his life.
In recent years, Steve enjoyed mentoring young entrepreneurs as part of the Addison Treehouse incubator program. He also loved watching Leeds United, attending the annual Tuba Christmas concert, and perusing used bookstores at any opportunity. But while he was perpetually busy with his career and volunteer positions, at every opportunity Steve would always make time to help others, whether they be family, friends, or strangers.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Violet, and his brother, Mike. He is survived by his brother, Ray Player and wife Lynnette of Liberty City; his sons, Dave Player and daughter-in-law Laura of Dallas, Elliott Player of Dallas, and Nick Player of Las Vegas, NV, and by his grandson, James Player of Dallas, who Steve had the joy to watch grow the past 19 months. They each had a special gift for making the other laugh.
Steve is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Kelley Player and wife Crystal, Michael J. Player and wife Angelica, Kimberly Williams and husband Glenn, LeErin Bowersox and husband Jordan; by his grand-nephews and nieces, Hunter Player, Hagen Player, Allegra Player, Mia Player, MaKenzie Williams, Trevor Williams, Asher Bowersox and Aemon Bowersox; by his aunts and uncles, Donnie and Milton Sullivent and Teresa and Floyd Dudley; and by his cousins, Art Dudley, Lee Dudley and wife Brandy, and Missy Sullivent Walden.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to The Bobby Player Memorial Scholarship at 7328 FM 1252 West, Gladewater, TX 75647, c/o Ray Player.
Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore, at 4:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, with visitation preceding at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery.
An additional memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:00pm at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.