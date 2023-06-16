Richard Thomas Crawford
LONGVIEW — Richard Crawford, 76, passed on June 12, 2023. He was born on September 23, 1946 to Grady Sr. and Eva Lucille Crawford.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rebecca “Becky” Crawford, daughter Amy Fite and husband Aaron and grandson Aden; son Andrew “Drew” Crawford and wife Shannon, granddaughters Macy, Megan and Makenzie (fiancé Gunner Guida) and great-granddaughter Hendrix Guida; brother and sister-in-law, Grady Jr and Michael Ann Crawford and their sons Casey and Trey and their families. He will be remembered by many friends but especially by his life long friend and lunch buddy, Jim Presley.
His children made him extremely proud and his extraordinary love for his grandchildren and great-grandchild shown on his smiling face every time he saw them. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity (often anonymous), his work ethic and his love of family and his opinions.
The service is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Trinity Episcopal Church of Longview, followed by a private family burial and a celebration of life at the Summit Club at 4:00 PM.
He was the second of three generations to own and operate Grady Crawford Construction Company
The family would like to thank Dr. Koya and his staff at Texas Oncology and his primary care provider, Mindy Shook, for the care they gave him. Special thanks to Heartway Hospice and especially Stephanie Murphy, his angel nurse.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartsway Hospice (PO Box 5608, Longview, TX 75608) will be greatly appreciated.
