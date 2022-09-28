Richard W Drake
HALLSVILLE — Richard, age 76, left his earthly body on September 7th at his residence. He is survived by wife Shirley, daughters Donna Childress, Colette Nesbett and son Robert Drake, a sister Frances Payne, numerous grandchildren, great granddaughter and one on the way, nieces and nephews. No services are planned.
