Richard Warren Clark Sr.
LONGVIEW — Very early on Easter morning, April 4, 2021, Richard Warren Clark, Sr. left this world to continue his eternal life in the presence of his Lord. Born February 10, 1934 in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, the doctor had trouble making it to the country farmhouse for the delivery. It was about -20 degrees that wintry day.
Growing up in Windham, OH, which his ancestors had helped settle in the 1800’s, Richard was the oldest of 4 siblings. He had many happy memories of his childhood, his 6 years of delivering papers to 300 customers, and his varsity sports participation in high school, especially basketball.
He graduated from Otterbein College (Westerville, OH) where he met his future beloved wife, Charlotte, in Chemistry lab. (They had great chemistry!) Married June, 4, 1956, on the same day as his college graduation, they then established their home in Westerville. He worked until retirement at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, OH as a computer programmer (in the infancy of the computer industry) and later as a computer analyst. He and Charlotte raised their two sons Rick (Skip) and Mark there and were longtime members of Church of the Saviour United Methodist Church. Having been raised in church, at age 28 Richard came to a real saving knowledge of Jesus Christ which radically changed the passions of his life. He devoted his free time to serving the church, serving through short-term missions, supporting missionaries, working with Gideon’s Int’l., and serving at Camp Sychar Holiness Camp in Mount Vernon, OH in many capacities. He was a wonderful man of God, devoted to his wife and family, and later, his grandchildren. After retirement, Richard and Charlotte became snowbirds, wintering in Longview, TX to be near those grandchildren. Eventually moving to Longview full-time, they were faithful members at HighRidge Church (formerly Longview Christian Fellowship) and great supporters of Longview Christian School. They were at so many athletic events supporting their grandchildren and the Eagle teams.
Preceded in death by his dear Charlotte, Richard is now mourning no more, but in fullness of joy! He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Ruth Ann White (Dave) and Martha Gibson (Frank). He is survived by his brother, Edward (Sandy), sons Richard Jr. (Nanci) and Mark (Ruth), grandchildren Bethany, David (Kelley), John (Amber), Nate (Lisa), Susie (Mason), Meleah and Anna, great-grandchildren, Ashley, Joseph, Roland, Elijah, Micah, Liam and MJ., and other beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 7th at 3:00 p.m. at HighRidge Church, 2011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gideon’s Int’l. would make Dick smile.
