Richard Wayne Sheridan
LONGVIEW — Richard Wayne Sheridan was born in Lone Star, Texas on September 15, 1962, and passed away in Spring, Texas on November 8, 2021. He was born to AJ and Betty Sheridan, and graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1981. In 1986, he received his Bachelor’s Degree from Rice University. Rick was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Rice baseball fan.
He is preceded in death by his father, AJ Sheridan; nephew, Chris King; and parents-in-law, Floyd and Susie Mechler.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Sheridan; his daughters, Amy Meyers and husband Kyle, and Emily Sheridan; mother, Betty Sheridan; sister, Melissa Vanginault and husband Ray; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. A funeral service for Richard will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Klein Funeral Home in Spring, TX, to be immediately followed by a committal service in Klein Memorial Park on FM 2920 in Tomball, TX.
