Richard Williams
LONGVIEW — Memorial service for Richard Williams, 46, of Longview, will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at McWhorter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 pm before service.
Richard was born on February 9, 1975, in Longview, Texas and completed his earthly journey on April 9, 2021, following a lengthy and courageous Battle with diabetes.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Barbara Williams of Longview and his beloved fur baby Heidi.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children: Hayley Snelson (Chris) and Braxton Williams one brother Randy Williams (Beverly) three sisters: Debbie Sims (Kenny), Kathy Smith, Teresa Waldon (Dennis), two grandchildren: Case and Emersyn Snelson- all of Longview. Also left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Richard had a heart of gold and was always there to help others. He loved to fish, hunt, dirt track race, ride motorcycle’s and spend time with family. He always looked forward to holidays with big meals and family time. Richard worked as an electrician his entire career. He owned and operated Williams Electric until his health started declining.
Memorials may be made in his name to Longview Type One Diabetes Foundation.
