Rickey Lynn Black
LONGVIEW — Rickey Lynn Black, 72 passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on November 18th, 2022. Rickey was a proud decorated Army veteran who served in the Vietnam war and spent another 4 years in Visenbott Germany.
Rickey was born on June 15th, 1950, in Hot Springs, Arkansas to his parents Francis and Ephran Black. When he was just 19, he joined the army and served in the Vietnam war. He then moved to Longview Tx and married Diana Masterson, in 1998. He started working at the Longview News Journal in 1994 and retired as a disabled veteran in 2001. His passions were wood working, drawing, collecting coins & lighthouses, and his church family at Calvary Tabernacle.
Rickey was predeceased by his parents Ephran and Francis Black, his sister Patsy Black, and his nephew Chris Black. He is survived by his children Beth Satterfield, Lori Cruz, Brad Black, and Tasha Pearson, and many grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life plans will be held on 12/10/22 – Calvary Tabernacle- 301 E Hawkins Pkwy at 1:00.
