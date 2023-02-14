Ricky Don Greer
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Memorial services for Ricky Don Greer, son of Emogene Adamson, will be held at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bonnie McGuire officiating. Mr. Greer passed away on Friday, February 3rd, at Longview Regional.
Ricky was born in Longview, Tx on August 7th, 1959. He spent the majority of his life as a computer programmer and website builder and worked during the Y2K crisis. He was capable of fixing just about anything with wires. He had a particular talent for games, including carnival games, crane machines, video games, and bingo. He won 11th place in a world poker tournament. In his later years, he also built and played custom guitars, collected a wide variety of rare coins, and worked on vintage cars as a hobby. He was also enthusiastic about animals, and adored dogs in particular. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and teaching his wide variety of skills to his loved ones. He was a very protective, strong, proud, and regal man, and always ensured the people around him were safe and well cared for. He took care of his mother in her later years, sacrificing parts of his career, out of pure love and care for his family. He spent time all across Texas, living in Dallas, Austin, and Longview, and regularly vacationing in Galveston before passing, he had made plans to explore the country in a customized bus, gathering memories and experiences to share. He was a beloved father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. His presence filled rooms, and he will be missed terribly.
He is survived by his child, Shelby Dawn Greer, daughter in law, Maria Neptune, his canine son, Scooby Doo Greer, and his siblings, Debbie Greer, Steve McGuire, Kerry Oswalt, and Lonnie McGuire. He was also survived by nephews, nieces, and his favorite cousin, Sheila.
Donations in his name can be made to the Longview or Kilgore Animal Shelter, in Lieu of flowers.
