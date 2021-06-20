Ricky Don Harrison
GILMER — Mr. Ricky Don “Slick” Harrison, age 68 of Gilmer, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Tyler. Rick was born in Dallas on December 4, 1952 to the late Bobby Joe Harrison and Lola Onita Evans Harrison. Rick attended and graduated from North Grand Prairie High School, where he was a four-year varsity baseball and football player, and was a High School All-American at Linebacker. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 36 years of dedicated service, and then worked as a Land Man for R.O.W. Management for eleven years. Rick was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. In his personal time, he loved playing poker with his sons, watching his Dallas Cowboys, and golfing. Rick had a true servant’s heart and found fulfillment doing-for-others, in deed or time spent listening and sharing in conversation. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Betty Harrison in 2018. He is survived by sons; Jason Harrison of Liberty City, Jeremy Harrison and wife Jennie of Winnsboro, Joshua Harrison and wife Amanda of Longview, Joseph Harrison and wife Jessica of Gilmer; brothers, Mike Harrison and wife Linda of Grand Prairie, Jim Harrison of Arlington; eleven grandchildren, Madison Harrison, Mason Harrison, Macon Harrison, Maliyah Harrison, Halle Harrison, Hillary Harrison, Hensley Harrison, Whitney Lacy and husband Ryan, Brayden Harrison, Baylee Youngblood, Oaklie Harrison; two great-granddaughters, Olivia Lacy and Heidi Lacy. A Celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer; Bro. Donnie Chamberlain and Bro. Bryan Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Upshur County; with Jason Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, Joshua Harrison, Joseph Harrison; Macon Harrison, Mason Harrison, and Braden Harrison serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview resident wins $3 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
- MrBeast Burger now available in Longview
- Mitchell steps down as Hallsville's head baseball coach
- Police: Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff
- Contestants crowned at Miss Juneteenth pageant in Longview
- Downtown Longview oyster bar opens
- Dice-y situation: Longview camp teaches children how to play Dungeons & Dragons
- Juneteenth events set across Longview area
- Two suspects arrested in Longview EZ Mart robbery; police looking for third
- Kilgore police capture suspect who escaped in handcuffs
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.