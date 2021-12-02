Ricky Elmer Rumfield
LONGVIEW — Ricky Elmer Rumfield passed away November 20, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He was born February 8, 1962 in Hamlin, Texas, to the late R. D. Rumfield and Geneva Ann (Foster) Rumfield. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phayma Rumfield and brothers Reggie Dell Rumfield and Hozie Aaron Rumfield.
He is survived by his son, Randy Rumfield, daughter Katie Thompson, daughter Kristen Walker and husband Brandon, the mother of his children, Linda Rumfield and 7 grandchildren; former spouse, Jane Rumfield, stepchildren Bryan Wilder, Jason Wilder, and Amy Wooley and 12 step grandchildren; sisters; Joyce Young and husband Sammy, Bolivia Standfield and husband Gilbert, Thelma Ybarra, Rebecca Watkins and husband Max, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Rick was a devoted father and grandfather, who was very active in their lives. Loving them and serving the Lord was his greatest legacy. He honorably served in the Army at Fort Hood for over 2 years. He served on the Acquire The Fire ministry team traveling all over the US for many years. He was currently retired. Rick loved spending time with his family, reading his Bible, going out to eat, traveling, and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. He came to know Jesus at an early age and has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior. Flowers may be sent to Croley Funeral Home or to Summit Heights Fellowship in Hawkins, TX. To make a donation in lieu of flowers, please contact the family. See his complete obituary at croleyfh.net
