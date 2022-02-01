Ricky Fleming Gibson
LONGVIEW — Ricky Fleming Gibson was born on August 8, 1958, in Henderson Texas and passed away on January 29, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at Welch Funeral Home.
A Life Celebration service will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday February 2, 2022, at Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, Texas
A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
