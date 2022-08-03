Ricky “Shug” Dent
MARSHALL — Service for Ricky “Shug” Dent, 69, of Marshall is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM at Grubbs-Loyd. Burial will be at Walnut Creek Cemetery in Diana. He passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, in Marshall.
He was born on October 23, 1952 in Houston, Texas, to Jesse and Dorothy Dent. Ricky loved traveling, hunting and fishing. He was called “Happy Feet” because he loved to dance and would do the “bump” with Sherry. Ricky would express his love for people by being involved in the youth and teaching gun safety and caring for his grandchildren’s many friends. That love was rewarded when he received the Highway Hero Award for saving a family that had driven off the road into a water filled ditch. He also loved his chocolate lab, Red.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter: Summer and Steven Clark, sisters: Sherry Holdeman and Donna Hankins & husband Doyle, grandchildren: Skylar, Halee, Gavin and Jayson Clark and numerous unofficial grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Dent.
