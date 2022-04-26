Ricky Wallace
GILMER — Graveside services for Ricky Wallace, 64, of Gilmer, will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Cross Roads Cemetery with James Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Ricky was born October 26, 1957, Mt. Pleasant, Texas to James Wayford Wallace and Susie Couch Overstreet Wallace. He passed away on April 23, 2022. He was raised in the Pittsburg area and then later in the Gilmer area. He attended school in Pittsburg, Union Grove, and Gilmer. Ricky was a certified repair technician on diesel and heavy machinery. Throughout the years he was employed by Pilgrim Pride, Larry Strube Enterprises, Butane Gas & Electric and David Tutt Logging. He enjoyed watching old western movies, listening to old country music, and gardening and fishing with the love of his life, Norene, before her passing. Restoring old cars was his passion. He resided in the Ewell Community. His friends described him best of as the “typical good- ‘ole country boy”.
He is survived by his brothers, Bobby Wallace, and wife, Jana of Gilmer, Texas; James Wallace, and wife, Pamela; Bruce Overstreet, and wife, Margie all of Pittsburg, Texas; sisters, Cindy Shearin and Ina Lou Waldrep of Pittsburg, Texas; and Mary Smitherman of West Monroe, Lousiana and Martha Kerr, and husband, Geoff of Bossier City, Louisiana; uncles, Reginald Wallace of Pittsburg, Texas and Gaylon Wallace, and wife, Linda of White Oak, Texas; step-children, Mark Valdez of Gilmer, Texas and Rita Langford of Gilmer, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Wayford Wallace, Sr. and Susie Wallace; spouse, Norene Wallace; sister, Janice Overstreet; brothers, Norman Overstreet, Gary Overstreet, and Sammy Overstreet; and brothers-in-law, Mike Shearin, Clyde Smitherman, and Jerry Waldrep.
Pallbearers are Michael Overstreet and Cody Wallace.
Please visit Ricky’s on-line registration book at www. mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
