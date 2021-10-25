Rita Anderson
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Rita Anderson will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Harris Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Rev. Lynn Hitt will be officiating.
Rita Lynn Hall Anderson was born November 6, 1951 and passed away October 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bro. Curtis “Shug” Hall and Hazel Black Hall; and nephew, Caleb Hall.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donny Anderson; son, Jason Anderson and wife, Bobbie; daughter Michaela Skinner and husband, Brett; grandchildren, Stone Anderson, Madeline Anderson, and Haley Skinner; great-grandchildren, Leela and Lilith Anderson; sister, Linda Adams and husband, David; brothers, Alan Hall and wife, Beth, Wayne Hall and wife, Pam; and a number of nieces and nephews.
