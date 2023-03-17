Rita Ann Mays
LONGVIEW — Rita Ann Mays was born on August 18, 1949 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Rodney Earl Williamson and Clara Mae Williamson. She went to school at West Jefferson High School in Gretna, Louisiana. While too soon, God called her to heaven on March 14, 2023, at the age of 73. Rita graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern State University, class of 1970, and then went on to get a Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at Tyler. She married Richard Foster Mays on August 18, 1972 in Gretna, Louisiana. They were married for 51 wonderful years. Rita worked as a teacher for Hallsville Independent School District and later became a Counselor for Hallsville ISD and Pine Tree ISD. Rita was truly an angel on earth. She loved with her whole heart, never had a bad word to say about anyone, and uplifted and encouraged all those she interacted with. Rita’s faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was central to who she was and all of her relationships. She was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church. Her greatest joys in life were the moments with Foster, her two daughters, Misti and Kyli, and her two grandchildren, Caroline and Jack. Her laugh, her love, her generosity, and the mark she left on so many lives will be remembered above all else. She is being greeted in heaven by her parents, Clara and Rodney, her best friend, Valerie, and the many others that preceded her. The world is now a lesser place.
Survivors include her husband, Foster, her daughters Misti and Kyli, and their spouses Paul Bobnock and Ryan Vardeman, her brothers David and Ken Williamson, her sister Anita Williamson, and her two grandchildren Caroline and Jack Vardeman.
There will be a Visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 1:00pm at the Open Range Fellowship Church in Greenwood, LA (9950 US-80, 71033). Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery (9111 Greenwood Cemetary Rd., Greenwood, LA).
Rita’s family wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to Dr. Robert Sansom, Heart’s Way Hospice, and Elite Home Health.
