Rob Hog Head Webster
JEFFERSON, TEXAS On Thursday, July 22, 2021 Robert James Webster, also known as Rob or Hog Head, left his earthly home in Lassater, Texas at the age of 62.
Rob was born on July 11, 1959 in Clifton Springs, New York to Virgil Earl and Dorothy UpchurchWebster, and got to Texas as fast as he could!
Being a welder by trade, Rob's much loved work took him to places all around the world, but he was never happier than he was when he was at home in Lassater, Texas.
Rob's love of nature was evident in his favorite past times which included fishing, hunting, and just spending time outdoors with his beloved dogs.
As attested to by many of his friends and acquaintances, Rob was one of the kindest people you would ever hope to meet. He would literally give you the shirt off his back or even his last dime. He was always eager to help anyone who was in need and he did so willingly without expecting anything in return. He was a humble man who treated people with dignity and respect. These Qualities were a testament to his Christian upbringing. Rob was saved at a young age loved God with all his heart.
Rob lived his life just exactly as he wanted to, he did it Rob's way! Those who loved and understood him wouldn't have had it any other way!
But Rob's love for and pride in his two daughters, Mallory and Kaitlin, was by far the best part of his life!
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Virgil E. Webster.
He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Dorothy Webster; his daughters, Mallory Webster and Kaitlin Webster (Francis); two granddaughters, Mia and Aubrey Webster; two sisters, Merrilee Glover (Mark) and Melanie Knight (Keith); four nephews and their spouses; three great nieces and five great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the home of his parents in Lassater, Texas. In the case of inclement weather, the services would be held at Lassater Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made in Rob's name to Lassater Methodist Church, P.O. Box 703, Jefferson, Texas 75657.
