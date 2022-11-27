Robbie J. Stone
LONGVIEW — Robbie J. Stone entered this world on August 6, 1938. She left on November 21, 2022. She was ready to leave her old earthly body and gain her wings and be with Jesus. I know she is walking without any trouble and her mind is clear. Praise the Lord!
She leaves behind her daughter Terry and her husband Marty. Son Jim Norman and his wife Lounell. Son Charles Norman and his wife Pam. Lots of grandchildren and some great-grandchildren. She was happy to find out that she was going to be a great-grandmother again in April of 2023. Mama loved giving and receiving hugs. She loved any animal. Her pack of dogs at home really miss her.
Services will be December 3, 2022 at the Trails End Cowboy Church of Harrison County in Hallsville TX.
