Robert Alan Bearden
LONGVIEW — Robert Alan Bearden, 66, of Longview, Texas passed away Monday , November 21, in Longview surrounded by family and friends. He was born April 14, 1956, in Panama City, Florida. Robert was a longtime employee of Longview Truck Center. Before that he was a partner in an equipment sales & rental business in Texarkana, Texas. He had worked in the family construction & restaurant business in Texarkana with his father until his father’s death in 1977. Robert loved football, hunting and horse racing. He loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Nell Bearden, his mother Dorothy Cresswell, sister Teresa Reeves, sister Belinda Bearden and brother Donald Pizzo. He is survived by sons Bobby (Samantha) of Longview & Branden Bearden of Dallas and 2 grandchildren, Lane and Olivia Bearden, of Longview; sister Tiffany and brother-in-law Kenneth Wilson, of Texarkana; sister Tina Duplantier, of Gulfport, MS; nephews Taylor and Joey Wilson, Jacob Reeves, Robert Doyle of California and nieces Danielle Scafidi, of Slidell, LA; and Gina Pizzo, of Houston. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
