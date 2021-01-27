Robert Baxter Mitchell, III
GILMER — Robert Baxter Mitchell, III passed away on Thursday, January 21 at the age of 68. He was born in Escanaba, MI on October 17, 1952, the son of Robert B. and Geraldine Mitchell, Jr.
He graduated from Escanaba High School in 1971 and enlisted into the United Stated Army. Robert served in the Army for 5 years. He began his military career serving in the Honor Guard in Washington DC, was then posted to Okinawa and ended his career as an Offset Pressman with the classification of SP5 and an E5 rank working at the Pentagon. While serving his country he received several commendations and medals among them are them are the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, JCS IDENT badge, Sharpshooter Qualification badge w/M-16 Rifle, Joint Services Commendation Medal, Marksman Qualification badge w/.88MM, and the Army Commendation Medal. He was honorably discharged on September 2, 1976.
In 1977 Robert moved to Longview, Texas and started work at Hudson Printing as a pressman. He successfully advanced his career within the company and in November of 2001 he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Robert worked at Hudson Printing for 43 years. During that time, he made many life-long friends and acquaintances.
In May of 1985 Robert married Sandra George of Longview, Texas. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage with the love and comfort of each other.
Robert loved golfing, hunting, and fishing with his son and friends. He was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining. Wild game and fish boils were two of his specialties. Robert supported his children in all the sports and activities they participated in through the years. He loved taking them back to his home in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to share the same experiences with family and friends as he did growing up in Escanaba and spending summers at Maywood Shores on the Stonington Peninsula.
Robert is survived by his wife Sandy George Mitchell, a son, Robert Baxter Mitchell, IV, two daughters, Andrea Rose (Michael Smith) Mitchell and Robyn Brittany (Aaron) Francis. His sister, Deborah Mitchell-French of Rapid River, MI, and brothers, Frederick (Kathleen Gilbert) Mitchell of West Bend, WI, Thomas Mitchell, Rapid River, MI and John ‘Jay’ (Suzanne) Mitchell of Fond du Lac, WI and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Robert Baxter and Geraldine Mitchell, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Gladewater on January 30th at 2 P.M.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
