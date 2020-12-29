Robert (Bob) Clarence Thompson

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sara Thompson of Kilgore, TX; three children, Sandi and Mike Magee of Sparks, NV, Bob and Tina Wilson of White Oak, TX, and Richard and Laura Wilson of Overton, TX. He was also a loving grandfather to six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Janice.
Bob was born in Great Falls, Montana on October 13, 1939. He graduated from Overton High School after which he joined the United States Navy where he served in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired after twenty years of service to his country.
His passions in life included his devotion to God, his family, and riding his motorcycles.
There will be a brief viewing for family and friends at East Texas Funeral Home in Longview, TX on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
