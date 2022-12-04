Robert “Bob” J Spain
LONGVIEW — Robert J. Spain went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022. “Bob” as he was called by most of his friends was born in Gilliam, LA to John Bob and Beatrice Sprayberry Spain.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Billie Ann Clements at First Baptist Church in Vivian, LA on June 5, 1951. She was the love of his life, a wonderful home maker, lover, and friend. They had one daughter Robin Ann Sanford who died on October 4, 2018.
He is survived by his wife Billie A Clements Spain of 71 years, and son in law, Bryce Sandford of Buda, TX, sister Ollie Terhune, brothers Ronald Spain and wife Bobbie and Donald Spain. He was preceded in death by his daughter Robin Ann Spain Sandford, his parents and sister Geraldine Lankford.
Bob was an active member of First Baptist Church Longview. He delivered meals on wheels for many years, volunteer for AARP tax aid for 20 plus years, taught AARP defensive driving for 14 years after retiring.
He was employed by Goodyear Beaumont Chemical Plant in Beaumont, TX. He retired in 1997 after almost 37 years Goodyear.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. After retirement he hung up his rifle and fishing pole and concentrated on golf. He was a member at Oak Forest Golf Club for 17 years. He made many friends with his golfing buddies and he and Billie enjoyed many golfing trips with the group.
