Robert “Bob” Paul Corbin

Bob loved traveling for a living, and he and his wife Sandy enjoyed traveling together for many years. One passion in his life was deep sea fishing. His first catch was a 50 lb spring salmon, and he was “hooked” for the rest of his life, continuing on to fish in many places around the world. He also loved rebuilding and restoring antique automobiles, and he worked on many throughout his lifetime. Visiting family in Cumberland, British Columbia, and deep sea fishing at Hole in the Wall in the Pacific Ocean off of the west coast of Vancouver Island out of Gold River was one of his favorite things to do.
Bob will be remembered for his stern work ethic, which was “Crasher’s way or the highway.” His wry sense of humor will be missed by all, as will his quiet generosity and big heart.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife Sandy; mother Juanita Corbin; brothers John Corbin, Willard E. Corbin, Wilfred A. Corbin, Jr.; and sister Charlene Corbin. Bob is survived by his sisters Carol (Earl) Briggs, Susan (Denis) Fredette, Mary Lamont, Patricia Maslen, Margaret (Bruce) Pimlott; brothers Ronald (Carol) Corbin, Donald R. Corbin, Richard (Merlyn) Corbin, Phillip (Donna) Corbin, Michael (Bert) Corbin, and Frank Corbin. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, not to mention many of his beloved friends all over the world.
Bob chose cremation, and his wish was for his ashes to be accompanied by his sister Carol back to British Columbia, to have them scattered in the Pacific Ocean.
