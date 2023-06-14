Robert (Bob) Wayne Shaw
GILMER — Robert (Bob) Wayne Shaw passed away on May 20, 2023. He was born on April 10, 1938 in Gilmer, TX. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Cherokee Baptist Missionary Church in Gilmer.
Preceded in Death by his parents James Alford Shaw and Nellie B Jones Shaw, and the mother of his sons Annette Bigbee Shaw. Survived by his wife Shirley Leed Shaw, his sons Jimmy & Angie Shaw, John & Carla Shaw, his step-son George & Jennifer Evanko, his step-daughter Sheila Myers Farrell, his brother David & Ann Shaw, his sister Linda Shaw Bond and his 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren, as well as multiple nephews & nieces.
