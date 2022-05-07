Robert “Bob” Whittle Johnson
KILGORE — Robert “Bob” Whittle Johnson
Robert “Bob” Whittle Johnson, 86, passed away at Buckner Westminster in Longview, Texas on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
He was born August 25, 1935, to Edward and Nellie Johnson. Although his Uncle and Aunt (Virgil and Pauline Wilkins) raised him from a very young age.
He graduated from Sabine High School (Liberty City) in 1953. He went on to Kilgore College where he graduated in 1955.
He married his loving wife in 1956, when they were 16 and 21. They spent 65 years together in marriage. He was a dedicated husband and father.
He worked 35 years at Waukesha Pearce and the owner of Bodacious BBQ on Mobberly Ave. for 10 years. He worked for Ed Thieman Associates for 26 years. Bob was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Melba Johnson, Dorothy Edgin, and George Johnson as well as his son-in-law Cliff Packer.
Surviving is his wife Hazel, and his four daughters and their husbands, Teresa Packer of Kilgore, TX, Donna and Steve VanMeter of Liberty City, TX, Regina and Tracy Traxler of Casper, Wyoming, Paula and Robert Ham of Gladewater, TX. Six grandchildren: Dustin Packer (Christine) of Boston, MA, Nickolaus (Caitlyn) VanMeter, Kilgore, TX, Hayden Traxler, Casper, Wyoming, Reagan (Isabella) Ham, Longview, TX, Merritt Ham, Gladewater, TX, Olivia (Austin) Turner, Kodiak, Alaska. Seven Great-Grandchildren: Owen Packer, Kenslea, Kyler, Emory, Anasyn, Jada VanMeter, and Liam Ham. A very special niece Patsy Alexander, Marshall, Texas.
A graveside service will be held; 3:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022 at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore, Texas. Pastor Barry Metz will be officiating.
For those who wish to remember Bob in a special way and in lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate, or the Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116 www.diabetes.org, of the Buckner Westminster Ministries in Longview 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview, Texas 75605.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.