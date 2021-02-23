Robert (Bobby) Edwards
Robert (Bobby) Edwards passed away suddenly in the comfort of his home on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Edwards; and sons, BJ and his wife, Candy Edwards, Adam, Casey; and his daughter Robin. Along with his grandchildren Scott, Jonathan, Emma, and Matthew; brothers, Donald and his wife, Donella Edwards of Marshall, TX, Jimmy Edwards of Longview, TX, and Chris Edwards of Gilmer, TX; as well as his nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lindy Sr. and Louise Edwards; brothers, Lindy Jr., Benny; and nephew Jesse.
He worked for 25 years for Fleetwood Travel Trailers. He was an avid Civil War enthusiast and had a passion for family history that was linked to the Lees. Robert wished to be cremated. Due to COVID-19 there will be no service. Cremation services were provided by East Texas Funeral Home who treated Robert as if he was family.
