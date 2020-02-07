spotlight
Robert Bouchum
Robert Bouchum
LONGVIEW, TX — A Celebration for Deacon Robert Bouchum will be held 12:noon Saturday from the Growing Valley Baptist.
Bed of Rest to follow in Jordan Valley Memorial Park
Deacon Bouchum was born in Willis Point,TX on August 14,1926.
His love will always be in the hearts of;Robert Earl Bouchum,Fay Hutchings and Liquita Williams.
A open visitation will be held today from 2:pm til 7:pm at Bigham
Condolence can be left at www.bighammortuary.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.