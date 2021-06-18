Robert C. Reynolds
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Robert C. “Killer” Reynolds, 70, of Longview, will be held at 3 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Chalk Hill Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will have a time of visitation following the service at a location to be announced. Mr. Reynolds passed away Tuesday evening peacefully in his sleep.
Robert was born on September 10, 1950, in Longview Texas. He will always be remembered as a hard worker. He was retired from LeTourneau after over 30 years of service. He loved being outside in nature, was an avid fisherman and recently was able to continue enjoying that pastime fishing in the Sabine River under the bridge, and fishing from his truck at the Eastman Lake. More than anything else, he loved his kids and grandkids. His words of remembrance to his children and grandchildren are “work hard, be honest, be respectful, stand proud and don’t back up”. Those are wonderful words for all to live by.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Chris Koplos Dyer and husband Richard, Clint Reynolds, Nyla Nicole Reynolds, and Dylan Reynolds; 6 grandchildren; his sisters Sandra Kinsey and Mona Collins; and his brother, Marvin Reynolds. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. Reynolds and Helen Bates; and his soulmate, Gayle Jones.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview resident wins $3 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
- MrBeast Burger now available in Longview
- Mitchell steps down as Hallsville's head baseball coach
- Police: Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff
- Dice-y situation: Longview camp teaches children how to play Dungeons & Dragons
- Contestants crowned at Miss Juneteenth pageant in Longview
- New Northeast Texas coalition aims to stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir project
- Kilgore police capture suspect who escaped in handcuffs
- Two suspects arrested in Longview EZ Mart robbery; police looking for third
- 'Look up!': Pilots take to Longview skies this week for Great Texas Balloon Race
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.