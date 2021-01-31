Robert Clarke Lazenby
LONGVIEW — Robert Clarke Lazenby, 90, of Longview, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in his residence.
Mr. Lazenby was born July 28, 1930 in Wichita Falls, Texas. The son of Martha Clarke and Otto Robert Lazenby. The family moved to Waco, Texas in 1934 where Bob grew up among many relatives and friends. He graduated from Waco High School and continued his education at Texas A&M University. In 1958 Mr. Lazenby started a sales position with Phillips Petroleum, which led to his relocation in 1970 to Longview, Texas. He became the President of Thrifty Man, Inc. and eventually owner of Bob’s Pantry convenience stores. In 1982 he moved to Beaumont, TX, where he worked for Spencer Distributing. In the late 1980’s, he relocated back to Longview where he concluded his profession with Reeve’s Oil Company. Mr. Lazenby retired in 2002.
Bob enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends, but his true passion in life was for his family. Mr. Lazenby is survived by his Daughter, Linda L. Moody of Longview, TX, Son, Robert Lazenby Jr of Birmingham, AL, and Son, Jerry Lazenby & wife Melissa of Kinder, LA, grandchildren, Cara Moody, Robert Lazenby III, Billy Lazenby, Ashley Lazenby, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 04, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, TX in the Sanctuary at 1:00 p.m. with Sr. Pastor Jay Jackson officiating. A fellowship gathering with friends and family will follow in the Northex.
Live streaming is available at www.longviewfumc.org/livestream
