Robert D. Blankenship
GLADEWATER — Robert D. Blankenship, 81, of Longview, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born April 20, 1940 in Atoka, Oklahoma to the late Frank Blankenship and Ethel Booze Blankenship.
Robert was a graduate of East Mountain High School. After serving in the Army, he worked at Schlitz Brewery in Longview. Later in life, he owned Robert’s Grocery in Gladewater and Custom Hot Shot. He always enjoyed his four-wheeling trips to Arkansas, repairing and restoring classic vehicles, and attending car shows. He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed his time with family and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A memorial visitation will be held to celebrate the life of Robert at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 P.M.
