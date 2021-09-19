Robert Dale McMullen
LONGVIEW — Robert Dale McMullen, 96, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday. He was welcomed to Heaven by his first wife, Laura Ruth, and sons Robert Elton, Gary Wayne and David Allen McMullen. He was born on August 13, 1925 in Huntington, but spent the majority of his life in Longview, where he lived his best life as a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Prior to moving to Longview, he joined the Army and honorably served our country in WWII, during which he was decorated with three Bronze Stars and a Presidential Citation for his courageousness during battles throughout Europe, including the Battle of the Bulge, Battle of the Rhineland, and Battle of Central Europe. He also received two Purple Hearts, one of which he earned during action in Berlin that led to Germany’s surrender.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Dorthy McMullen, daughter, Becky Crawford and husband Richard, grandchildren Amy Fite and husband Aaron, Drew Crawford and wife Shannon, Joseph McMullen and wife Lauren, Kevin McMullen, and Kelsey McMullen, and great-grandchildren Makenzie, Megan, and Macy Crawford, and Aden Fite, and great-great-granddaughter Hendrix Guida. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.