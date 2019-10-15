Robert E. Allen

During Bob’s fifty-year career in architecture, he profoundly influenced the architectural landscape in Texas, designing commercial and residential buildings throughout East Texas and the Dallas area. Bob opened his first office in Longview in 1960. In 1968 his firm was joined by Jim Buie, with whom he later formed The Allen/Buie Partnership. Winning a multitude of awards, The Allen/Buie Partnership became one of the best known firms in East Texas. The firm was known and awarded for its combination of spare modernist design and sensitivity to site. Major awards include the Texas Society of Architects (TSA) First Honor Award, Texas Association of School Boards Honor Award, and the American Association of School Administrators Excellence Award for Longview High School. Other designs receiving TSA Design Awards include the Allen house, Gregg County Courthouse and Detention Center, Longview Public Library, LeTourneau University Citizens’ Resource Center, and the East Texas Oil Museum, located on the Kilgore College Campus. The firm also designed numerous private residences, including Tryon Place, Bramlette Place, and Flagstick Park. Many of the architectural projects were published in major journals and magazines: Architectural Record, Texas Homes, Texas Architect, Nikkei Architecture, and Elle Decor. In 1985 Bob received the ultimate recognition for his contributions to the architectural profession; he was selected as an American Institute of Architects Fellow (FAIA) for achievement in design.
Bob was an active participant in his profession, serving as president of the Northeast Texas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and on numerous committees with the Texas Society of Architects. In the community, Bob was an active participant as well, serving as president of the Civitans Club and active in the South Longview Rotary Club. He served on the City of Longview Beautification Committee and was a member of Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church. In 2003 Bob was selected as one of Longview Independent School District’s Distinguished Alumni for his outstanding professional and service contributions.
Bob Allen touched the lives of many people in the East Texas area both with his architecture and with his gregarious spirit. He never knew a stranger and was a loving and generous person who lived each day to the fullest. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Wednesday, October 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church, 1115 S. Mobberly Avenue. Memorials may be made to the Longview ISD Foundation, 1301 E. Young Street, Longview, 75602; Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church, 1115 S. Mobberly Avenue, Longview, 75602; or a charity of choice.
The Allen family is forever grateful for the support from the many wonderful people of Traditions Home Health and Hospice.
