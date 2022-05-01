Robert E. “Bob” Hurtte
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Robert E. “Bob” Hurtte, 93, of Daingerfield will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Daingerfield with the Pastor Danny Broughton officiating. Burial will follow in Daingerfield Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Monday, May 2, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Hurtte was born on November 11, 1928 in Logan, IL to Oren and Ulva Hurtte. He passed away on Wednesday night, April 27, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Hurtte proudly served his country with the US ARMY and worked for Lone Star Steel for 32 years before retiring as Director of Employee Services. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Daingerfield where he attended the Decker May Sunday School Class. Mr. Hurtte was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Sheila Hurtte; sons, Robert E. Hurtte, Jr., Michael David Hurtte and daughter-in-law, Anne Hurtte; granddaughter, Hannah Ruth Hurtte; and brother, Frank Hurtte. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia K. Hart of Mt. Pleasant; daughter-in-law, Frances Hurtte of Houston; grandchildren, Joel Hart of Los Angeles, CA, Mason Hurtte and Heather of Austin, Cole Hurtte of Junction and Kyle Hurtte of Dallas as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Those serving as pallbearers include Jeff Rogers, Danny Bockmon, Mike Truitt, Steve Cowan, Jerry Mills, and Roy Nail. Honorary Pallbearers are Bobby Stevens and Decker May.
