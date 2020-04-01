Robert Elmer (Bob) Smallwood
GLADEWATER — Mr. Robert Elmer (Bob) Smallwood, 92, of Gladewater, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Longview. Bob was born in Gladewater on November 15, 1927 to the late Walter Rex Smallwood and Alice Abna Dingler Smallwood. Bob worked as a meat cutter for Safeway and A&P grocery stores, as a warehouse manager for Shore Oil Co. before retiring from Sabine ISD. He enjoyed telling jokes, playing dominos and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who’s memory will be cherished by those he leaves behind.
Bob is survived by two children Robert R. Smallwood and wife Shirley of Kilgore and Diane Smallwood McCornack and husband Robert of Ringling, OK; grandchildren Lindsay Mason and fiance Frank, Sarah McCornack DeLaO and husband Jimmy, Kevin McCornack and wife Trisha and Raymond Roach; great grandchildren Braden, Braxton, Kylie and Kelton; special friend Mary Hux of Henderson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Frances Noblitt Smallwood and son John William Smallwood.
Due to the national health crisis, the family will have a private graveside services at Rock Springs Cemetery. Online memorials and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net.

