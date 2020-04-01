Robert Elmer (Bob) Smallwood

Bob is survived by two children Robert R. Smallwood and wife Shirley of Kilgore and Diane Smallwood McCornack and husband Robert of Ringling, OK; grandchildren Lindsay Mason and fiance Frank, Sarah McCornack DeLaO and husband Jimmy, Kevin McCornack and wife Trisha and Raymond Roach; great grandchildren Braden, Braxton, Kylie and Kelton; special friend Mary Hux of Henderson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Frances Noblitt Smallwood and son John William Smallwood.
Due to the national health crisis, the family will have a private graveside services at Rock Springs Cemetery. Online memorials and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net.
