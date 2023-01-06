Robert F. Heitkamp
LONGVIEW — Robert F. Heitkamp
October 25, 1936 - January 3, 2023
Robert Fredrick Heitkamp, “Bob” to friends and family, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2023. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 25, 1936, he was the son of Walter and Margaret Heitkamp. Bob grew up in Kennedy Heights and graduated from Withrow High School in 1955. Bob went on to study business at the University of Cincinnati, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduation, Bob joined the Army, where his duties included serving as a tank commander and guarding Fort Knox. After meeting on a blind date, he married Charlotte Grace Kelly Heitkamp on December 23, 1960, and remained married until her passing in 2012.
Bob began his career in sales with Phillips 66 in the plastics division. In 1973, he moved to Texas to start Pak-Sher, a plastic bag manufacturing plant in Kilgore, Texas. In 1976, he established an independent manufacturers’ rep firm in Longview, Texas, where he ran the company for over 30 years. Because of his reputation for honesty, many affectionately referred to him as “The Reverend”.
He enjoyed building his business, fishing, hunting, boating, and being a dad and husband. One of his favorite family vacation destinations was Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. In his later years, he also enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, walking his dog Stormy, visiting with his neighbors, watching the Texas Rangers, and supporting the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, until he relocated to Grapevine, Texas, in 2021.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Walter and Margaret Heitkamp; and wife, Charlotte Grace Kelly Heitkamp. Left to cherish his memory are his children, son Eric Heitkamp (wife Stephanie) of Southlake, Texas, and daughter Kelly Heitkamp (Christopher) of Longview, Texas; his brother, Lawrence Heitkamp (wife Martha) of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Christian and Matthew Heitkamp of Southlake, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Custom Care Home Health & Hospice, 4811 Merlot Ave, Ste. 110, Grapevine, Texas, 76051, or Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, Texas.
