Robert “Friendly Bob” Adams

Mr. Adams graduated from Seminole High School and attended Texas Tech, was a Manager at Safeway, Piggly Wiggly and retired from Crosby Lebus Manufacturing Company. He was a member of the Church of Christ and loved to play pool.
He is survived by his wife who he married on December 27, 2003, Sue Spann Adams of Longview; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Adams of Bronx, NY and Brandon and Stephanie Spann of Port Richey, FL; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl Luttrell of Albuquerque, NM, Cheri and Kirk Schneider of Oklahoma City, OK, and Michelle Spann-Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez of Monument, CO; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Jeannette and Del Ussery of Quitman, TX; special nephew and his wife, Vance and Denise Adams of Longview, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carlton Adams; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hoover Cemetery in Upshur County, Texas.
The family wants to express a special thank you to Longview Oncology and especially Dr. Lewis Duncan and Dr. Larry Frase, Compass Hospice, and especially his sweet nurse Jennifer Pounds.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Compass Hospice.
