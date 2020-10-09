Robert George “Bob” White

Bob was born in Kilgore, Texas, on September 29, 1932 and spent his childhood in both Kilgore and Nacogdoches, Texas. He graduated from Kilgore High School in 1949 and earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University in 1953. He was also a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, and after graduation, he served as a lieutenant in the United States Air Force for two years, primarily in Germany.
Bob joined Texas Eastman in Longview as an engineer in 1956. He was supervisor of the engineering and construction division before retiring in 1996, one-month shy of serving 40 years with the company.
Bob married Patricia Barnes in 1962. In August of 2020, they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Bob and Pat were founding members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview.
Bob was an avid golfer as long as he was physically able to play and took great pride in having hit seven holes in one, the last one coming at age 83. He loved the Texas Aggies and the Texas Rangers. He also loved travel and photography, World War II history, classical music, the Frank Sinatra satellite radio channel and Turner Classic Movies.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Olin and Bernice, and his brother, Jon. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Rob and daughter-in-law, Julia; son, Stephen; and granddaughters, Patti and Abby.
Private services for family members will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10th, 2020. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. You can watch it at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/standrewlongview/live/. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.