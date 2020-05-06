Robert Goodson

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his yard with his flowers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in December 1953 and was honorably discharged in December 1961. He was a Master Mason in good standing with the Hughes Springs Masonic Lodge 671.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob Goodson; granddaughter, Annie McGrew; and two sisters, Raylene Beauchamp and Mary-Alice Nix.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Goodson; sister, Beverly Sinclair; son, Jimmy and wife, Jennifer Goodson; daughter, Joni and husband Rick Hatfield; his grandchildren, Brian and wife Robyn Goodson, Shelley and husband Matt Walker, Adam and wife Crystal Duck, Austin and wife Meagan McGrew, Abby and husband Logan Alford, Jeremy and wife Katie, Hollye Goodson; his great-grandchildren, Waylon and Mason Goodson, Mattie and Kaysen Walker, Colton and Kylee Duck, Tyler Alford, Parker, Riley and Jack Goodson.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
