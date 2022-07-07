Robert H. Sterrett
LONGVIEW — Robert H. Sterrett was born March 31st,1936 in Jefferson, Texas, to Mead Dowell and Winnie Mae (Harvey) Sterrett. Robert spent his boyhood in Jefferson and immediately upon graduating high school in 1954 joined the USAF where he served the country, he loved for 21 years.
He is survived by his wife Betty Frances; son, Russell Edwin; son, Randell Alan, five grandsons, nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Syliva Sterrett, four nephews, and one niece.
He married Betty Frances Shelton on June 6, 1955 and together they embarked on a journey of devotion to one another that spanned 67 years and three continents. Robert served in Labrador, Holland, Vietnam, Thailand, and across the United States. He retired to Longview in 1975 where he continued to work at various jobs until his full retirement in 2007.
Life Celebration Memorial Services for Mr. Sterrett will be 10am, Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Cammack Family Welch Chapel. Online condolences and full obituary are available at wwww.cammackfamily.com/obituary/Robert-Sterrett
