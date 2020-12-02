Robert was a self-made entrepreneur. His long list of careers includes: sales for Procter and Gamble, retail clothing store owner, home builder and real estate developer. One of his favorite accomplishments was a real estate development in which he partnered with Mickey Mantle. Robert purchased Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant, originally located on HWY 80 where Pizza King currently is, in 1985. In 1992, Robert was able to fulfill his dream of owning the largest Mexican restaurant in East Texas by relocating Papacita’s to its current location on Loop 281. Papacita’s Restaurant was Robert’s passion, and he considered all the Papacita’s employees his family. Diddy’s Yogurt Shoppe was founded in 2010. Diddy was what Robert’s grandkids called him, and he loved to take them for rides in the Diddy-Mobile. Robert married the love of his life Marilyn on April 19, 1986. They spent many wonderful years together. After a long struggle with Alzheimer’s, Robert passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Robert’s personality was bigger than life - he was loved by so many. Robert was dedicated to raising money for the East Texas Angel Network. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the East Texas Angel Network at easttexasangelnetwork.com or by mail to: East Texas Angel Network, 2802 Gilmer Rd, Suite 1, Longview, TX 75604. For all those that cannot make the service, you can watch it live from Robert’s obituary page at raderfh.com.
Funeral services for Robert Hampton will be held at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Wednesday, December 2 at 11 am. A private family burial will take place before the service at Rosewood Park in Longview. The service will be live streamed from Mr. Hampton’s obituary page during the time of the service.
