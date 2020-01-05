spotlight
Robert Harshaw, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Robert Harshaw Jr, age 85, of Longview, TX, passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born at home on March 28, 1934, near Lodges Corner, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Sr., and Thurston Cathey-Harshaw; his brothers, Estle and RL; sisters, Norma Penny and “Trudie” Prislovsky; and his best beloved grandson, Ryan Sean Harshaw.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gail Clow Harshaw; sons, Bob (Pam) Harshaw, Jon (DeeLaine) Harshaw; and his best beloved granddaughter, Holly.
Robert “Junior” graduated from Stuttgart High School, served four years in the USAF, and later became a Master Electrician. After retirement he focused on “tinkering around in his shop” and going to Trades Days. He was known for being able to repair anything.
At Robert’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie, 921 E. 4th Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160.
