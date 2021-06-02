Robert Howard “Bobby” Haley Jr.
LONGVIEW — Services for Robert Howard “Bobby” Haley Jr., 70, of Longview, will be Thursday, June 3, 2pm at Rader Funeral Home, with Rev. Ricky Ricks officiating. Burial will follow in Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview. Mr. Haley passed away on May 29, 2021, in Longview. He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Lubbock, TX, raised in Lubbock, and moved to Longview after graduation from Texas Tech University in 1972.
Bobby will be remembered fondly as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, coach, and friend. He was married for 49 years to his dedicated wife, Judy. He worked with his father in their family business and was a highly involved parent to both of his children. He enjoyed baseball, including playing, coaching, and suffering each season as the Texas Rangers consistently broke his heart. His children will remember him for his love, educational lessons, and participation in their youth activities.
Mr. Haley is survived by his wife, Judy Maxey Haley. Son Jeff Haley and wife Julie of Southlake. Daughter Allison Haley of Carrollton. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dee and Kitty Maxey of Dallas. He was incredibly proud of his two granddaughters Olivia Grace and Elizabeth Ann Haley of Southlake. Mr. Haley was preceded in death by his father, Robert Howard Haley Sr., his mother, Cleta Grace Haley, and sister Debbie K. Wallace.
Pallbearers will be Dee Maxey, Chris Barlow, Ron Smith, Blake Gillentine, Brannon Tucker, and Adam Johnston. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Gladden, Dwayne Mauldin, and Leon Lewis.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, June 3, 1pm - 2pm at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75601.
The family would like to extend love and gratitude to the infinitely caring staff of Heart to Heart Hospice, especially Aleshia Fatheree, and Right as Home Assistance, particularly Alesha Townsend and Miranda Townsend, who all helped care for Bobby in his final days. Our thanks also go out to many other family friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Poultry breeding firm to build facility in Longview Business Park
- Six arrested in operation targeting organized crime in Gregg County
- Police: Longview man impersonated woman, set up fake dating profile under her name
- Official: Three people arrested near Tatum in meth distribution investigation
- Taliaferro: Health care bills would help East Texans, boost the state
- Double distinction: Two local high schools have twins as top graduates
- Big Sandy man killed while trying to hold mattress in truck bed
- Longview woman designs jewelry for Miss Universe contestant
- Longview Book Club to virtually host Matthew McConaughey to discuss 'Greenlights'
- Business Beat: Restaurant set to open Friday
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.