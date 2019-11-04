Robert Jackson Whitehead

Known as Jack, he was born on March 8, 1937, in Jacksonville, TX to TJ and Jewel Averyt Whitehead. The Whitehead family moved to Longview in the 1950’s where Jack graduated from Longview High School in 1955 and later married his wife of 54 years, Melba Hunt Whitehead.
Jack was a humble man with a remarkable character. His integrity is an inspiration and he spent a lifetime loving his family and passionately serving our Heavenly Father. Jack was a true example of what we are called to do as a Christian and faithfully served in many capacities at Mobberly Baptist Church. Jack was quick to volunteer and help not only at church but would quickly stop to serve a friend in need.
Jack worked hard during his lifetime and that was instilled in him at an early age. Following high school, Jack served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Technician on the Aircraft Carrier Intrepid. Jack’s passion was mechanics of any kind and he would work tirelessly to solve problems. Jack retired from Texas Eastman after 33 years, ending his time at the plant as a maintenance instructor. Those he taught quickly understood he meant business and found out the meaning of his nickname “No Slack Jack.” Although he took his work seriously he would always be watching for an opportunity to find humor. Jack loved to tease and enjoyed sharing the many good memories of times with family, friends and co-workers.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, TJ and Jewel Whitehead. He is survived by his wife, Melba Hunt Whitehead and their daughters Amy Whitehead Morris and husband Chris; Sandy Whitehead Spier and husband Mark. Grandchildren Amanda and Kevin Shelby, Catherine Morris and Colin Morris, John Mark and Monica Spier and Courtney Spier. Jack is also survived by his sister Shirley Hill and twin brother, Tom Whitehead and Sister-in- Law Bobbie. In addition, he was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive visitor’s from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Whitehead family extends their sincere gratitude for the excellent care received by Dr. Lawrence Roe and Heartsway Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making your memorial donation to Mobberly Baptist Church, Longview, TX where Jack was a faithful member.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
