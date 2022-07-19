Robert Keith Ashcraft
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Robert Keith Ashcraft, age 62, of Longview, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Longview. He was born November 20, 1959, in Columbus, Mississippi to parents Robert Ed and Ann (Shelton) Ashcraft
.Keith graduated from Caldwell High School in 1978. He worked in outside sales for over 25 years. He enjoyed cooking to entertain large crowds and for charity competitions such as Taste of the Oil Patch, which raised money for Truman Smith Children’s Care Center. He also volunteered to cook for staff, contestants, and crew of the Gladewater Rodeo. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed an annual week-long fishing trip to Flipping, Arkansas with family and friends.
Mr. Ashcraft was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzi Ashcraft; maternal grandparents, Boyd and Bea Shelton; and paternal grandparents, John Leland and Zella Mae Ashcraft.
He is survived by his first wife, Cindy Ashcraft; daughters, Nikki Stegall (Eric Dutton) and Jenna Cowling (Joey); son, Cody Ashcraft (Rene); step-children, Karli Arnold (Jaime), Leslie Walker, John Crumpton (Ashley), and Marlie Crumpton; and 18 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Ashcraft family.
