LONGVIEW — Robert L. Winters, a beloved resident of Longview for over 25 years, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He died from the complications of a fall, at age 92.
Robert, known as “Uncle Bob” to his neighbors, was a special friend to one and all, assisting neighbors, feeding birds, stray kitties, and being friendly to strangers on the street.
In his earlier years here, he was an actor in Longview theater productions. He was an accomplished guitar player, who played to numerous events and weddings. As a member of Toastmasters, he was a professional speaker and comedian. He assisted the Habitat for Humanity projects, feeding the homeless, served on the local Race Relations Committee, and was active at one time with the local Unitarian Fellowship.
Bob lived most of his life in St. Louis, where he was born to Claude R Winters, and Opal M. Crenshaw on Sept. 17, 1927. He was in the U.S. Navy for three years. He was a renowned actor, singer, musician, and teacher. He enjoyed tennis competitions, and bicycling.
His favorite pastimes include reading and debating non-fiction issues. He loved keeping up his home and yard. He enjoyed order, frugality and making his home comfortable and convenient. Bob was a unique listener, problem solver, generous friend, father, and uncle.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Jennie Methfessel and Sarah Crandell, step-son David Winters, and 5 grandchildren, all living in Iowa. He is also lovingly survived by his nieces, and nephews: Ken Golding, Kathryn Cox, Karen East, Kyle Bauer, Karl Golding, Keene Golding and their families, 2 ex-wives, and several close friends.
There are no funeral services planned in Texas for Mr. Winters. Contributions may be made to the Habitat for Humanity, or the Longview Historical Society. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
