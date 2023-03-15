Robert Lewis Davis, Sr.
SHREVEPORT — Robert Lewis Davis, Sr., 91, of Shreveport, LA, passed away on March 13, 2023, in Shreveport, LA.
He was born in Ryan, Oklahoma on November 13, 1931 and graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City. A United States Army Veteran, he served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Shreveport, LA.
He worked in the oil and gas industry most of his life, beginning with Demco, Inc in the late 50’s and early 60’s, Prince Valve in the mid 70’s before starting his own Manufacturer’s Rep company, Bob Davis Sales, in 1978.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Frances Iven Davis, his sister, Jean Sorrells, and his daughter Shari Shamsie.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years, Letha Shamsie Davis; his daughter Barbara Johnson of Edmond, OK, and her children Scott Crowder (Chrissy) of Flower Mound, TX, and Ashley Crowder of Oklahoma City, OK; his son Bob Davis, Jr. (Holly) of Kilgore, TX, and their children Brett Davis (Holly) of Kilgore, TX, Allison Fannon (Lance) of Edmond, OK, Ty Midkiff (Jen) of Dallas,TX, and Jane Midkiff of Dallas, TX; his son Mike Davis (Julie) of Edmond, OK, and their children Justin Davis of Denver CO, and Braden Davis (Maggie) of Oklahoma City, OK; Rhonda Shamsie Wyatt (Pug) of Allen, TX, and their children Logan Wyatt of Austin, TX, and Claire Wyatt of Stephenville, TX; Janet Shamsie Rosado (Armando) of Ridgeland, MS, and their children Madeline Rosado of Norfolk, VA, and Lauren Rosado, of Baton Rouge, LA; Chuck Shamsie (Virginia) and their children Cameron, Carson, Emma, and Cooper, all of Shreveport, LA; and granddaughter Courtney Lilley of Shreveport, LA.
He was a proud great-grandfather to eight great-grandchildren. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of his life. He leaves behind a legacy of joy, service, and generosity.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 15, from 5:00-7:00pm followed by a Rosary at Kirkpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 16, at 2:00pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 522 Flournoy Lucas Rd., Shreveport, LA. Inurnment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 522 Flournoy Lucas Rd., Shreveport, LA, 71115.
