Robert M. Riley
LONGVIEW — Robert M. Riley was born on September 27, 1930 in Atlanta, TX to Henry an Vertie Lee Riley, and had two younger sisters, DeLouis and Beckye. He enjoyed bird hunting and fishing. He attended Business School in Dallas, TX, and served in the National Guard for several years.
He married the love of his life, Bobbye Ruth Moore and had two children, Bruce and Barbara. He served two tours of duty during the Korean War. He was stationed in Bossier City, LA; El Paso, TX; and Oxford, England. He was a crew chief of mechanics on B47 and B52 bomber squadrons. Finishing his service he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sargent in 1963.
He was self-employed as an independent distributor with Little Debbie Snacks until retirement. He was active in the Methodist Church. He was a good family man and enjoyed 70 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbye Riley, son Bruce Riley and wife Cindy of Evergreen, CO, and his daughter Barbara Riley Clayton and husband Pete of Whitehouse, TX. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Dusty Clayton, Lauren Clayton Burgess, Sky Riley and Noah Riley. Along with 5 great grandchildren; Bliss Burgess, Brixon Burgess, Allissa Robinson, Jackson Clayton and Julia Clayton.
Funeral services for Robert will be held Monday, March 8 at 2 pm at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview with a private family entombment to take place at Rosewood Park Mausoleum to follow. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 7 between 2 and 4 pm at Rader’s in Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'
- History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm
- Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in wreck between Longview, Kilgore
- Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22
- Longview man gets 20-year federal prison sentence for child porn
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts purchases former bank building, plans move
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.