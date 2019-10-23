spotlight
Robert P. Russell
Robert P. Russell
LONGVIEW — Robert P. Russell, known as Bobby to classmates and friends, was born in Delhi, LA. on August 15, 1939 to Clint and Malvenia Russell.
He grew up in several parishes in North Louisiana. He graduated in Bastrop, LA. and attended what is now Louisiana University Monroe. Then he joined the Air Force. He studied with the American School of Banking while working at Morehouse Bank.
He married Brenda Pippens on December 3, 1959. They have three children, seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
After spending more than 50 years in banking, he was recognized as one of the top bankers in the state of Texas where he resided for the last forty years of his busy life.
He enjoyed reading, television, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid follower of political elections and football. His favorite song that often-brought tears to his eyes was “My God How Great Thou Art.”
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda; daughters Pippa and Tonya; and one son Rob
A funeral service will take place at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019 beginning at 2 PM followed by a committal service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6PM till 8PM.
An online memorial Guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.