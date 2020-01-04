Robert Ray Mitchell

He was a member of White Oak Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and only granddaughter, Kacey DaNeal Winn.
He is survived by his wife if 52 years, Linda; daughter, Janita Mitchell, of White Oak, TX; son, Wesley Mitchell, of Anchorage, AK; grandson, Jason Winn, of Ft Worth, TX and grandson, Aiden Henson Mitchell, of Stow, OH.
A Celebration of Life will be held at White Oak Community Church, White Oak, TX. Today at 1:00 p.m.
